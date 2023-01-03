Search
Letter: Presidency hits back a Obasanjo, says ex-president jealous of Buhari

The Presidency has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of being jealous of President Muhammadu Buhari for beating his record in national development.

Obasanjo in a New Year message endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi and claimed that Nigeria moved from frying pan to fire under Buhari’s administration.

But the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity  Garba Shehu on Monday faulted the comment, maintaining that his principal is ahead of Chief Obasanjo.

“Clearly, Obasanjo has become even more jealous by adopting a vengeful attitude. Four, to say that ‘frying pan to fire’ is the situation in Nigeria at this time should be read to mean a personal experience to him and we know what that means,” he said in a statement.

“’Hell’ for Obasanjo is when a President, any President that comes after him refuses to be his own puppet, to do as he wishes on all matters and at all times. He then keeps attacking out of frustration.”

The Presidency went ahead to list the achievements of President Buhari including bagging an award from African presidents as the Anti-Corruption Champion of the continent. Such, he added, place the Nigerian leader ahead of Obasanjo.

