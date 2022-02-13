Let’s “Oxlade” Ourselves, Ladies Tell Skiibi in DM

It looks like singer, Oxlade’s name has been converted to a verb according to some ladies who reached out to Skiibi.

The singer shared an interesting voice note he received via DM from two women who propositioned him for sex.

In the message, the ladies went on and on about how they love Skiibi’s music and everything else and turned things sexual with describing the size of his penis.

One of the ladies stated, “Let’s Oxlade ourselves,” making reference to singer, Oxlade’s sex tape while using the name as a verb.

Skiibi went on to note that this is a sample of what his DM looks like every now and then but the voice note was one of the funniest he had.

