Let’s Fix the Boy Child ASAP ~ Ime Bishop Says in Response to Ritual Killings

The alarming rise in ritual killings has become something of great concern to the society at large and Ime Bishop has proffered what he hopes can be a solution.

The actor shared that in time past,ritual killings were usually perpetuated by older men with a certain aura and presence but things have changed in recent times.

Ime Bishop shared that nowadays, it’s commonplace to hear in the news that very young boys have killed a woman and plucked out her eyes and other body parts for the purpose of making money rituals.

He stated that this menace and societal decadence can only be fixed by fixing the boy child and fast too.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...