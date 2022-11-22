Letitia Wright Calls Out Journalist for Grouping Her With Sexual Abusers

Letitia Wright has taken to her social media to blast a journalist for the insensitive article he wrote about her.

In the publication for The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the journalist discussed how Wright’s anti-vax controversy of 2020 could hurt her awards chances for her Wakanda Forever performance.

He grouped her with controversial people like Brad Pitt, Roman Polanski, and Woody Allen — men who have been accused of sexually and physically abusing women; and Will Smith, who slapped Chris Rock at the last Oscars ceremony.

In her succinct response, Wright said:

“I had to unblock The Hollywood Reporter just to post this. Scott Feinberg and all at this publication. You’re all incredibly disrespectful. How dare you. You mentioned my name alongside men who have been accused of abuse & sexual misconduct. This is vile behavior. At this point a personal vendetta towards me. I’ve done nothing wrong but respectfully refused to do interviews with this publication. Stop your nonsense. I apologised TWO years ago. Remained silent on the topic. You lied and said I continued talking about it with my cast & crew on my set. THIS WAS NOT TRUE. ASK MY PRODUCER AND DIRECTOR. The film was successful. Your agenda towards me is now even more clear. I won’t remain silent. Stop your disgusting behavior.”

“This personal agenda with your friends at The Hollywood Reporter is disgusting I’ve remained silent as the world told me to kill myself two years ago for a video I posted and apologised for.I kept my head down and focused on my craft. And now I’m at the other side of it. Here you are, as a so called journalist we are meant to trust, putting my name into this nasty article for what? You lack substance, you clearly have nothing to report. The movie is beautiful, impactful, and breaking box office. I worked my ass off with my cast and crew to dedicate it to my Brother. How dare you. Did my performance rattle you that much? It was that excellent huh? I’m still here, making an impact, still creating projects that touch peoples hearts and it’s not going to stop. Get a life, like for real.”

See her post:

