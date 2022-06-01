“Let the Healing Begin,” Adrienne Bailon Says as She Reconciles woh Naturi Naughton

It looks like a ‘3LW’ reconcilation is well on its way as Adrienne Bailon and Naturi Naughton were recently photographed together.

The former band mates and two-third of the singing group – 3 Little Women, who fell out with each other years ago were all smiles as they posed for pictures.

Bailon posted the photo on her Instagram page and captioned it, #2LW #LetTheHealingBegin.

3LW founding members included Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, and Naturi Naughton. However, Naturi Naughton quit the group amidst reports of bullying and ill-treatment and was replaced by Jessica Benson. The group was active between 1999–2006.

