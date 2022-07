A new report has confirmed that Martin Scorsese will be directing a new movie, The Wager, starring Leonardo Di Caprio.

Per THR, the movie, set in 1742, is an adaptation of David Grann’s upcoming book The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder.

The outlet adds that Apple Original Films has the book rights for the project. However, comprehensive details of the book as yet to be made public, even though it is set to be released on April 18, 2023.

See a full synopsis here.

