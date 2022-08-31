Leonardo DiCaprio Splits With Camila Morrone After Four Years Together

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend of over four years, Camila Morrone, are over.

This was confirmed by sources close to the pair, according to Fox News, which noted that the 47-year-old actor and the 25-yer-old actress, who kept their relationship private, and who made their relationship at the 2020 Oscars, decided to part ways for unstated reasons.

Morrone spoke with the Los Angeles Times in 2019 about their age difference, saying it meant nothing to her.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” the actress said. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

She also added that it was “frustrating” that she is mostly known due to her relationship with the Oscar winner.

“I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating. … I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation,” she said.

