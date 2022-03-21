Monday, March 21, 2022
Leona Lewis is Expecting Her First Child with Husband, Dennis Jaunch

Leona Lewis and her husband, Dennis Jaunch are expecting their first child together, news report says.

The 36-year-old singer, who shot to fame after winning X Factor in 2006, is due to give birth later this year.

According to a source close to the couple, “Leona and Dennis are absolutely over the moon.

“They have passed the 12-week milestone and told their family and friends at the beginning of the year.

“They can’t wait to welcome their new arrival and to become a family of three.”

Lewis and her creative director partner Jauch are going to publicly announce the pregnancy later this month, the Sun said.

Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch wed at a lavish Tuscan estate in Italy in 2019 in a Buddhist ceremony attended by 180 friends and family members including former Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan and The Voice winner Jermain Jackman.

The pair met in 2010 when Jauch was a backing dancer on Lewis’s The Labyrinth tour, and got engaged on their eighth anniversary in 2018.

