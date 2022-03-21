Leona Lewis is Expecting Her First Child with Husband, Dennis Jaunch

Leona Lewis and her husband, Dennis Jaunch are expecting their first child together, news report says.

The 36-year-old singer, who shot to fame after winning X Factor in 2006, is due to give birth later this year.

According to a source close to the couple, “Leona and Dennis are absolutely over the moon.

“They have passed the 12-week milestone and told their family and friends at the beginning of the year.

“They can’t wait to welcome their new arrival and to become a family of three.”

Lewis and her creative director partner Jauch are going to publicly announce the pregnancy later this month, the Sun said.

Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch wed at a lavish Tuscan estate in Italy in 2019 in a Buddhist ceremony attended by 180 friends and family members including former Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan and The Voice winner Jermain Jackman.

The pair met in 2010 when Jauch was a backing dancer on Lewis’s The Labyrinth tour, and got engaged on their eighth anniversary in 2018.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...