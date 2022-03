Leona Lewis cannot wait to meet her little bundle of joy later in the year.

The singer and who is expecting her first child with husband, Dennis Jaunch finally confirmed the news via her Instagram after the story broke earlier in the week.

Leona Lewis shared a breathtaking photos of herself in a form-fitting black dress with her growing bump on display. She captioned the shot,

“Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer.”

