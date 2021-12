Leo Da’Silva of Big Brother Naija fame is sporting some serious facial hair now.

The real estate developer shared the secret to his full and luxurious beard via Twitter so other men can take a cue.

Leo Da’Silva revealed that he used to b beardless until he got into a relationship and one year in, he got a full beard.

“I was single for 7 years. 1 year into my relationship, I grew a full beard. If you need the secret to having full facial hair, there it is,” he wrote.

