Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Leo Da’Silva Reveals Polite Way to Call A Person Stupid

For those who like to throw shade but don’t want it to come across as an insult, Leo Da’Silva has an out for them.

The BBNaija shared on Twitter how to call someone stupid without calling them stupid.

Sharing his effective name- calling method on the micro blogging app, he said, “The most polite way to ask someone if they are stupid is: “Is your statement informed?”

