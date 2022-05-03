Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Leo Dasilva Reiterates the Importance of Dating Kind People

Leo Dasilva is advising folks to do well to consider kindness as a criterion when choosing someone to date.

The Big Brother Naija alum reiterated the importance of this as he shared the experience of a close friend who had the misfortune of being with a mean partner.

First off, Leo revealed that the relationship was abusive with the female being the aggressor. He shared that whenever the couple got into an argument, the lady would go on to break valuable items though she never hit him.

After the guy decided it was enough and broke up with the girl, she went into his apartment, left his tap in his tub running and threw all of his electronics in it.

He sounded his advice again at the end of his tweet saying, “Please date kind people.”

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

