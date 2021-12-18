Leo Da’Silva is All About the Little Things in a Relationship

Leo Da’Silva seems to be a relationship kind of guy who wants everything including what some might tag the inconveniences.

The reality TV star and real estate investor responded to a Twitter thread asking folks to talk about the best part of being in a relationship for them.

Someone replied to that tweet saying, calling your boyfriend about every little inconvenience including the ones he can do absolutely nothing about. Leo Da’Silva got on the thread and replied to the tweet.

The tweep had tweeted,

“Calling your boyfriend at every minor inconvenience. Like, “Babe, I’m at the ship and can you believe there’s a queue?” What is he meant to do a out that? But you tell him anyway. It feels good having someone to listen to your most tiniest of inconvenience.”

Leo had tweeted, “Honestly, I love it. *One man entered my lane…” Me: “is he mad???!!!” He has said in response.

