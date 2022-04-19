Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Leo Dasilva Blames Individual Who Started Wedding Fashion of Thigh-high Slits and Cleavage Baring Dresses

Leo Dasilva has a hot take on the Lagos wedding fashion scene and of course, he shared it with his teeming Twitter followers.

The former reality TV star and real estate agent lamented the staple fashion for Lagos weddings, blaming whoever started the trend for dooming us all.

Sharing a photo to drive home his point, Leo Dasilva tweeted, “No Lagos wedding picture is complete without ladies with long slit to show their thighs and net blouse to show top of chest. Whoever started that style has doomed us all.”

