Leo Da’Silva Bewildered After Shortlet Apartment Guests Stole Dining Set

Like Tems sang, ‘Crazy Tins are happening’ and Leo Da’Silva just witnessed one of such incidents.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate and real estate investor shared his experience with some guests who had rented one of his shortlet apartments.

A bewildered Leo took to Twitter to reveal that these people had robbed him of a whole dining set, checking out with it after sending the security man at the property on an errand.

“Sometimes I don’t understand my people. How can you steal dining table at a shortlet apartment? I don’t even understand what is going on anymore. I’m so stressed,” a puzzled Leo Da’Silva said.

“Them send security message, them move table. That one is going thine jobless today sha and his agency will look for my table,” he added.

