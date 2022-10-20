LekkiMassacre: Nigerians mourn victims 2 years after

Exactly two years ago (October 20, 2020) the entire country was plunged into mourning following shootings in the Lekki Tollgate allegedly carried out by the Nigerian Army to stop the youths protesting against police brutality under the #EndSARS protests.

Nigerian youths across the country had in October 2020, staged nationwide protest over extrajudicial killings by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

At about 6:50 p.m on October 20, 2020, officers of the Nigerian Army allegedly opened fire on unarmed protesters who converged at the Lekki Tollgate, leading to the death of several unsuspecting citizens.

A report by Amnesty International stated after the incident that at least 12 protesters were killed by the Nigerian military.

A day after the incident, on 21 October, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu, initially denied reports of any loss of lives, but later admitted in an interview with a CNN journalist that “only two persons were killed”.

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government had also claimed that there was no single evidence to prove that any protester was killed at the tollgate.

Reacting to the tragic incident two years after, an On Air Personality, James Idoko lamented that despite video evidence, the government insisted there were no killings at the Lekki Tollgate.

He said, “This APC regime is the worst thing that happened to this country. First, they don’t value human lives, they do whatever they want. The way the government is handling the current insecurity has justified that the Lekki massacre was orchestrated. Life means nothing to them.

“Even when CNN and other foreign media platforms revealed that people were massacred in that incident, these archaic people still insist it never happened. What a government. May the souls of the fallen heroes continue to rest with the Lord.”

A social media influencer, Vicky James said the outcome of the forthcoming election would teach some politicians who according to her orchestrated the shooting a big lesson.

She said, “In 2020, they acted like they didn’t need us. Tinubu flew out of Nigeria shortly after the incident. There is a saying which says that ‘a clear conscience fears no judgement’. Why was he running? And till today, what has he said about it?

“They killed innocent people who are demanding for something that is their right. The police abused us and we said no, we decided to stage a peaceful protest and they decided to kill all of us”.

Posting a picture of the scene on that fateful day, author Tunde Ososanya wrote on Twitter: “We will never forget. May the souls of the departed continue to rest in peace.”

However, Emeka Daniel expressed optimism that one day, there would be a government that will ensure that the victims get justice.

