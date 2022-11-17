Thursday, November 17, 2022
Leke Adeboye Welcomes 4th Child, Announces He’s Done

Leke Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has welcomed his fourth child with his wife, Titilope.

The clergyman took to his verified Instagram page on Wednesday, November 16 to share the news to his teeming followers.

Posting photos from the maternity shoot session with his wife, Leke announced that he was retiring from the baby making business, following this new addition.

He wrote, “Thank you JESUS. For all, 40 Special, TRA. 8Seeds. I’m done.”

