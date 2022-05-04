Leke Adeboye pays tribute to brother, Dare, one year after death

Leke, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Wednesday, wrote a tribute to mark the first anniversary of the death of his elder brother, Dare.

Taking to his Instagram status, Leke uploaded the photo of Dare with the caption, “One-year remembrance, with love from Leke Adeboye”.

Dare, the third child of the revered cleric, died on May 4, 2021, in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

Married to Temiloluwa, the deceased was father to three daughters and the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35 before his death.

During the April 2022 Holy Ghost Service of the church, 80-year-old Adeboye recounted how he got over his “deep sorrow” caused by the death of Dare.

According to the octogenarian preacher, a text message from one of his spiritual daughters turned the tide following the death of his 42-year-old son in 2021.

Adeboye had also stressed that God loves him despite the loss of his son.

He had said, “When I lost my son last year (2021), then I was deeply in sorrow, I got a text (message) from one of my (spiritual) daughters that suddenly turned the tide. What she wrote was simply this: Daddy, let God carry you.”

RCCG had taken disciplinary measures against Leke last month for labelling some pastors in the mission ‘goats’.

Leke had accused the pastors of preaching after his dad’s sermon, as all parishes of the church weren’t supposed to entertain any sermon on first Sundays after the GO’s sermon was broadcast live.

Leke subsequently apologised and craved the forgiveness of the pastors, saying his statement was not intended to insult or malign them.

Adeboye, who has been married to his wife, Folu, for over 50 years, has been RCCG’s general overseer for over 40 years. The couple birthed four biological children including Dare and Leke.

