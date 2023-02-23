Leipzig hold City, Lukaku powers Inter past Porto

Manchester City paid the price for failing to make the most of their first-half dominance as they were held to a 1-1 draw by RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The away side were in complete control in the first 45 minutes and got the breakthrough midway through the half when Ilkay Gundogan pounced on a mistake in defence and fed Riyad Mahrez to drive into the back of the net.

But RB Leipzig came out in the second half and were finally rewarded for their mounting pressure when Josko Gvardiol headed in following a short corner.

City, bidding to end their wait for a first Champions League trophy, will look to get the job done in the return leg on Tuesday, 14 March.

Elsewhere, substitute Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal as Inter Milan beat 10-man Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Lukaku converted a rebound after his first effort had bounced off the post in the 86th minute at the San Siro.

Porto had a double chance at 0-0, but Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana denied both Zaidu Sanusi and Mehdi Taremi.

The visitors had Otavio sent off in the 78th minute for two bookable offences and could not keep Inter out.

The second leg takes place at Porto’s Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday, 14 March.

