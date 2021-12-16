Thursday, December 16, 2021
Emmanuel Offor

Leicester v Tottenham postponed amid Covid surge

Leicester City’s Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspurs on Thursday has been postponed amid rising cases of coronavirus, the Foxes have announced.

The UK is battling record numbers of Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant wreaks havoc, with fears growing that the crisis could derail the season.

The Leicester v Spurs match is the fourth Premier League game to be postponed in the past week.

“Leicester City can confirm that the Premier League Board has decided to postpone Thursday night’s fixture against Tottenham Hotspur,” the club said in a statement.

“The decision was taken with guidance from medical advisors after the club resubmitted its application for postponement after confirmation this morning of further positive tests for Covid-19 within the first-team squad.

“As a result, the Club has an insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfill the match.”

