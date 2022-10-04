Leicester thrash Forest for first win of season

Leicester City secured their first win in the Premier League this season with a 4-0 win against visiting Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

Wilfred Ndidi featured while Kelechi Iheanacho was benched for the Foxes, while Taiwo Awoniyi also featured for struggling Forest and was replaced by Emmanuel Dennis in the 62nd minute.

Going into Monday’s game Leicester had lost their last six league fixtures while Forest had suffered defeats in their last four.

And moments after Awoniyi had hit the post for Forest, it was Leicester who took the lead in the 25th minute through James Maddison.

Jesse Lingard mis-hit a clearance and the ball fell to Maddison, whose shot deflected off Scott McKenna to beat Dean Henderson.

And two minutes later it was 2-0 as Harvey Barnes cut in off the left and bent a shot beyond Henderson into the far corner.

Leicester got their third 10 minutes before half-time thanks to Maddison whose curled free-kick beat a stationary Henderson in goal for Forest.

Zambian forward Patson Daka, who replaced Vardy just after the hour, got Leicester’s fourth in the 73rd minute, using a neat flick to turn Maddison’s cross into the net to put the result beyond doubt.

Leicester moved out of the bottom of the log to 19th in four points and Forest drop to bottom on four points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...