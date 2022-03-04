Leicester City Fans Berate Agbonlahor For Belittling Vardy

Fans of Premier League club, Leicester City have remonstrated against former Aston Villa forward, Nigerian-British Gabriel Agbonlahor, after he posited that Jamie Vardy is not in the top 20 best finishers in Premier League history.

Agbonlahor had a widely publicized debate with Darren Bent earlier in the week about whether or not Vardy merits a spot in the Premier League’s all-time top 20 finishers.

Darren Bent included Vardy in his top 10, while Agbonlahor vehemently opposed it.

Speaking on talkSport Agbonlahor said: “Alan Shearer’s before him, Thierry Henry’s before him, Sergio Aguero, Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke, Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney, Les Ferdinand, Ian Wright, Didier Drogba, Robbie Fowler.

“Darren Bent’s a better finisher than Jamie Vardy. I think we’re quick to forget strikers from early years in the Premier League.

“I’m missing loads. Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Teddy Sheringham, Michael Owen.

“I think Vardy’s done outstanding. Great, great striker. But for natural finishing, he’s probably not even top 20.”

Agbonlahor’s take in the debate has irked Leicester City and Premier League fans. Below are the excerpts of their comments on Twitter.

@AlexBowman9 : Darren Bent better than Vardy.

@ ScottyMolyneux93: Discounting Vardy purely on the fact he doesn’t play for a top 4 club.

@munshhii: Natural finishing someone makes the montage or I’ll have to.

@devo_lcfc: If you’re playing this game I will name strikers better than you, actually I’d take too long.

@Calcfcz: Vardy returns from his injury and these will start moaning as usual.

@TomBrad7: He’s got a very strong opinion for someone who’s only won villa’s player of the month.

@juliefranks2: So why will Vardy have a better goal per game record than quiet a few of those if he had no composure

@Fsake1983: The majority of players mentioned there are at the traditional “big6” clubs where their teams have all the ball and get all the service they need. Would all these players done as well in less favourable teams? Doubt it. Gabby is bitter at Vardys success.

@leonthemod: What is all this natural finisher bullshit? Never heard such rubbish talk! He has 128 goals and that puts him above some greats.

