Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Legendary Jazz Saxophonist, Wayne Shorter, dies at 89

Celebrity

One of the greatest jazz saxophonists, Wayne Shorter, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 89.

A well-known figure on the jazz circuit in the late 1950s, Shorter is credited with shaping much of 20th Century jazz music.

The 12-time Grammy award winner played alongside several greats, including Miles Davis, Carlos Santana and Herbie Hancock.

He died surrounded by his family on Thursday, his publicist confirmed.

Tributes that poured in from social media shared a common sentiment: gone, but not forgotten.

Wayne Shorter was born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1933, and initially played the clarinet at age 15. Soon after he moved on to tenor and soprano on saxophone and studied music at university before spending two years in the US Army.

Among the dozen Grammy awards he won, Shorter received a Lifetime Achievement award in 2015.

Latest

Politics

Youths demand trial of Reps leader Doguwa

0
The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has condemned...
Lifestyle

Gunmen threaten Messi, fire shots

0
Gunmen have threatened Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Lionel Messi and...
News

The era of French intervention in Africa is over – Macron

0
French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated Thursday that France harboured...
Politics

Atiku vows to challenge ‘flawed’ election

0
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Youths demand trial of Reps leader Doguwa

0
The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has condemned...
Lifestyle

Gunmen threaten Messi, fire shots

0
Gunmen have threatened Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Lionel Messi and...
News

The era of French intervention in Africa is over – Macron

0
French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated Thursday that France harboured...
Politics

Atiku vows to challenge ‘flawed’ election

0
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),...
News

US congratulates Tinubu on election, appeals for calm

0
The United States congratulated Nigeria on the election of...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Youths demand trial of Reps leader Doguwa

Emmanuel Offor -
The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has condemned a member of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa for allegedly mobilising thugs who killed...
Read more

Gunmen threaten Messi, fire shots

Emmanuel Offor -
Gunmen have threatened Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Lionel Messi and opened fire at his family-owned supermarket in his hometown of Rosario in Argentina. Although the Argentina...
Read more

The era of French intervention in Africa is over – Macron

Emmanuel Offor -
French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated Thursday that France harboured no desire to return to past policies of interfering in Africa after he began a...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: