Legendary Comic Book Artist George Pérez Dies at Age 67

George Pérez, the legendary artist behind most of the world’s famous comic books like Teen Titans characters Starfire, Cyborg, Raven, Deathstroke, has died.

According to Complex, he passed one following a battle with pancreatic cancer. And this comes five months after he shared his diagnosis back in December.

Talking about his passing, his friend Constance Eza wrote on Facebook: “Everyone knows George’s legacy as a creator. His art, characters and stories will be revered for years to come. But, as towering as that legacy is, it pales in comparison to the legacy of the man George was. George’s true legacy is his kindness. It’s the love he had for bringing others joy — and I hope you all carry that with you always.”

Thank you. All of you, for the love and support you have shown George through all of this. It meant the world to him. pic.twitter.com/zputTLO2sF — Constance 🐿 (@SunshineCVE) May 7, 2022

A bit about him, per Complex: “At just 19, Pérez got his start at Marvel Comics as an assistant to Rich Buckler, artist for Fantastic Four, before making his debut with Astonishing Tales. DC Comics approached him in 1980 about a relaunch of the Teen Titans, and the rest is history.”

Reacting to his death, Marvel said:

George Pérez was an artist, a writer, a role model, and a friend. His work paved seminal stories across comics, and his legacy of kindness and generosity will never be forgotten. Our family at Marvel mourns his loss today, and our hearts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/Z61gXE1zk4 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 7, 2022

