Legendary coach, Ismaila Mabo, dies at 79

Former Head Coach of Super Falcons, Nigeria’s women’s senior national team, Ismaila Mabo, has died at the age of 79 in the early hours of Monday.

According to family sources, the former national player and captain of Mighty Jets Football Club of Jos died after a protracted illness at his residence in Jos, Plateau State.

Funeral activities have commenced with prayers at the family house in Jos and the burial at the Zaria road burial ground, according to Muslim rites.

Najib Mabo, one of the children of the coach, described the death of his father as a big loss to the family and the nation at large.

The late Ismaila Mabo was head coach of the Super Falcons at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and was also in charge at the 2000 and 2004 Summer Olympics.

He coached the Super Falcons to their best ever performance at the 1999 World Cup tournament when the team reached the quarterfinals.

In 1998, Mabo led the Super Falcons to their first ever African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) win, scoring 28 goals and conceding none to lift the maiden trophy.

He was also in charge when the Falcons successfully defended the AWCON title in South Africa in 2000.

