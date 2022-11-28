Legendare Artist Don Newkirk Dead at 56

Don Newkirk is reportedly dead.

The artist who is famous for collaborating with legendary hip-hop acts like De La Soul, 3rd Bass, and Prince Paul, has passed away at the age of 56.

This was confirmed by Rahiem of the Furious Five, who shared the news in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“It is with a heavy heart I announce the transitioning of my brother Don Newkirk,” Rahiem wrote, per Complex, adding, “Fifty-six years young. Don Newkirk was among the first R&B artists signed to Def Jam records. My condolences go out to his family. S.I.P bro.”

Shortly after the news was announced, De La Soul took to Instagram to pay tribute to Newkirk.

“Ever since high school, we all knew Don Newkirk was undoubtedly a special kind. Fearless in expression and just a positive, talented vessel destined for success. His voice was the final cherry on top that closed our album 3ft High and Rising. Thank you Don, may you rest peacefully fam.”

See the post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...