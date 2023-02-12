Leeds 0-2 United: Rashford, Garnacho power Red Devils to vital win

Manchester United scored twice in the final 10 minutes at Elland Road to leave manager-less Leeds deep in relegation trouble.

In-form England international Marcus Rashford broke the deadlock when he rose to meet Luke Shaw’s curling cross to head past Illan Meslier for his 21st goal of a superb season.

Substitute Alejandro Garnacho then outpaced the home defence before beating Meslier at his near post to seal the three points to the delight of manager Erik ten Hag on the touchline.

The result leaves Ten Hag’s men third on the log, five points ahead of Newcastle United who played a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...