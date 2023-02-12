Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Leeds 0-2 United: Rashford, Garnacho power Red Devils to vital win

Sports

Manchester United scored twice in the final 10 minutes at Elland Road to leave manager-less Leeds deep in relegation trouble.

In-form England international Marcus Rashford broke the deadlock when he rose to meet Luke Shaw’s curling cross to head past Illan Meslier for his 21st goal of a superb season.

Substitute Alejandro Garnacho then outpaced the home defence before beating Meslier at his near post to seal the three points to the delight of manager Erik ten Hag on the touchline.

The result leaves Ten Hag’s men third on the log, five points ahead of Newcastle United who played a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Latest

News

Northern Governor hiding N22bn Old Naira Notes – Buba Galadima

0
A Northern elder, Buba Galadima has revealed that a...
Politics

Gov Buni escapes attack at APC Rally

0
Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has escaped a...
News

Just In: CBN top officials to meet Monday over Naira crisis

0
Members of the management team of the Central Bank...
News

NDLEA nabs Popular General Overseer with drugs at Lagos Airport

0
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Northern Governor hiding N22bn Old Naira Notes – Buba Galadima

0
A Northern elder, Buba Galadima has revealed that a...
Politics

Gov Buni escapes attack at APC Rally

0
Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has escaped a...
News

Just In: CBN top officials to meet Monday over Naira crisis

0
Members of the management team of the Central Bank...
News

NDLEA nabs Popular General Overseer with drugs at Lagos Airport

0
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),...
Politics

BREAKING: Military calls for arrest of Fani-Kayode over ‘coup plotting’ claims

0
Nigerian military has expressed readiness to arrest APC chieftain,...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Northern Governor hiding N22bn Old Naira Notes – Buba Galadima

Emmanuel Offor -
A Northern elder, Buba Galadima has revealed that a serving governor stashed N22 billion old naira notes. The former National Secretary of the defunct Congress...
Read more

Gov Buni escapes attack at APC Rally

Emmanuel Offor -
Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has escaped a thuggery attack at All Progressives Congress zonal rally at Gashua the headquarters of Bade local...
Read more

Just In: CBN top officials to meet Monday over Naira crisis

Emmanuel Offor -
Members of the management team of the Central Bank of Nigeria are to meet on Monday to review the crisis that the naira redesign...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: