Saturday, April 16, 2022
HomeMovies
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Lee Daniels Releases Cast List for Faith based Movie, The Deliverance

Lee Daniels has a new movie in the works and this time, he’s taking a detour from his regular genre.

The prolific director disclosed that he is working on a faith-based movie titled “The Deliverance” and revealed that the cast list.

The film will star Mo’nique with Jon he recently reconciled with after their infamous beef. Other stars include Tasha Smith, Caleb McLaughlin, Adray Day Music, Glenn Close, Demi Singleton and others.

“My next one is a faith based film. A true story in this very dark time we’re living in, it is TIME to find GOD. It is time to be DELIVERED! It is my intention, with this powerhouse of a cast, to scare your ass to Jesus! #thedeliverance,” he captioned the post.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: