Lee Daniels Makes Peace With Mo’Nique, Says She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In New Thriller ‘Demon House’

Lee Daniels has finally resolved his differences with Mo’Nique, thirteen years after they stopped talking to each other.

The director also announced that he is replacing Octavia Spencer in Demon House with Mo’Nique, which comes as a surprise because Mo’Nique last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious which brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

During that year’s awards season, Mo’Nique accused Daniels, Oprah Winfrey, and Tyler Perry of blackballing her because she chose to spend time with her family instead of promoting the movie. The three rebuffed her accusations, which reportedly led to her and Daniels not speaking.

Well, they have finally put their differences aside. See the video:

