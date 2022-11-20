Lecturer catches wife with his student in hotel room

A Kenyan lecturer was beside himself with rage when he nabbed his wife having an affair with a student at a local hotel.

It was gathered that the man has been hearing of wife’s infidelity but there was no way to prove it, however, on one fateful day he got information that she was with her lover in a hotel room.

The lecturer stormed the hotel in Mosoriot, Nandi and caught her red-handed with a student simply known as Brian.

Local media reports that the man said his wife did not sleep at home the previous night while the young boy has been absent from regular classes during the day.

The young student is said to be studying at Kenyan Medical Training College where the lecturer works.

After catching them red-handed, the lecturer called the attention of the people and shamed his wife by taking photos and videos of them.

A photo which surfaced online showed Brian in only his underwear as he did not have time to put on his clothes when the lecturer barged into the room.

Whereas the man’s wife covered her face in shame when he kept trying to show her face on camera and berated her for her disloyalty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...