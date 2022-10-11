LeBron James’ Son, Bronny, Lands Major Nike Deal

Nike has reportedly signed a deal with LeBron James’ son Bronny James.

Speaking about this monumental deal, Bronny, who’s currently a senior at Sierra Canyon High School, said:

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family. Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild—it really means a lot to me.”

Complex adds that Bronny has represented Nike throughout his time at Sierra Canyon and also laced up pairs of his father’s shoes as well as a plethora of Kobes, KDs, and other Nike basketball offerings.

Congratulations to him!

