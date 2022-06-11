Lebron James Praises Steph Curry After Epic 43-point Performance in NBA Game

Steph Curry got everyone talking, including LeBron James.

Last night, the Gold State Warriors star pulled his team back into these NBA Finals by playing a stunning game that has put him into the lead in the race for Finals MVP. He got in 43 points in the game with the Celtics, resulting in Golden State’s 107-97 victory in Game 4 Friday night.

Celebrating him, LeBron James tweeted: “Chef is INSANE!!!”

His reaction had garnered over 120, 000 reactions as of press time.

Check it out:

Chef is INSANE!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 11, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...