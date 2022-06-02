LeBron James is Now the First Basketball Player to Become a Billionaire!

Congratulations to LeBron James!

Forbes is reporting that the Lakers superstar and 4-time champ is officially a billionaire; he made $121.2 million in 2021, joining the ranks of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant – the only basketballers to make such an amount.

The report added that raked in $385 million in on-court earnings as part of a 19-year career with the Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat. Also, he is projected to make another $44.5 million next season in L.A. as part of his two-year contract. And that’s just a tip of all the contracts he signed that earned him money.

Forbes further adds that he has several business ventures and investments, from pizza to real estate to film production, all of which are successful and which have now placed his net worth at the $1.2 billion mark this year.

Read more about it here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...