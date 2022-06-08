LeBron James’ Foundation Set to Open Medical Center in His Home Town of Akron, Ohio

LeBron James is giving back to his community in a major way.

Days ago, Forbes reported that the basketballer has become the first in his field to achieve billionaire status – a feat that warmed the hearts of many all over the world.

Now, his foundation will give back to the people- starting from his hometown of Akron, Ohio. This was announced yesterday, and the plans include opening up the I Promise HealthQuarters, a primary care center that will offer medical, dental and optometry services, as well as physical and recreational activities.

Check out the announcement:

It takes a village to help raise a kid and make a true difference! Love my kids and their families! 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑. @LJFamFoundation https://t.co/6sUCS8SiVo — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 7, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...