Sunday, June 5, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

LeBron James Dedicates Sweet Message to Wife After Hitting Billionaire Status

LeBron James is letting everyone know that without his beautiful wife, Savannah, he would be nowhere near where he is today.

The NBA basketballer who has become the first a the athlete to hit billionaire status, took to his Instagram page to wrote a sweet dedication post to his queen who has been there through it all.

Sharing a series of photos of himself and his wife through the years, LeBron hailed her for her strength through the daily BS that comes their way. He added that he would be nowhere near where he is today if she wasn’t in his life.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: