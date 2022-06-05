LeBron James Dedicates Sweet Message to Wife After Hitting Billionaire Status

LeBron James is letting everyone know that without his beautiful wife, Savannah, he would be nowhere near where he is today.

The NBA basketballer who has become the first a the athlete to hit billionaire status, took to his Instagram page to wrote a sweet dedication post to his queen who has been there through it all.

Sharing a series of photos of himself and his wife through the years, LeBron hailed her for her strength through the daily BS that comes their way. He added that he would be nowhere near where he is today if she wasn’t in his life.

