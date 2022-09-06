LeBron James and Drake Slammed With $10 Million Lawsuit Over Rights for Hockey Documentary ‘Black Ice’

LeBron James and Drake and a slew of other people being sued for $10 million over the “intellectual property rights” of a hockey documentary titled Black Ice.

The New York Post reports that the lawsuit was filed by former NBA executive director Billy Hunter, who is seeking shared profits from the film as well as $10 million in damages.

“While the defendants LeBron James, Drake and Maverick Carter [LeBron’s business partner] are internationally known and renowned in their respective fields of basketball and music, it does not afford them the right to steal another’s intellectual property,” the lawsuit stated.

Complex adds that the documentary is based on Black Ice: The Lost History of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes, 1895 to 1925, a book written by George and Darril Fosty. And the lawsuit claims that Hunter holds “the exclusive legal rights to produce any film about the Colored Hockey League that existed from 1895 to the 1930s.”

“I don’t think they believed the property rights would be litigated. They thought I would go away. They gambled,” Hunter told the New York Post.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...