LeBron gifted jersey to Ibrahimovic, but he mailed it back with his autograph

For footie ace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, it’s safe to say ego is the only virtue.

The Swedish star who refers to himself as god is back in the news, and this time yet again it’s for the most Zlatahn of reasons.

It emerged that the former L.A. Galaxy star once sent back a signed LeBron James jersey to the King after putting in his signature to it.

When James joined the Lakers from Cleveland, he was welcomed by many big names to the city, and soccer superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic was playing for the L.A. Galaxy at the time. Similar to everything that Zlatan did in his career, he had a unique way of welcoming James to the city.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Shocked LeBron James

Over the years, the relationship between Zlatan and LeBron has certainly been strained for various reasons. Ibrahimovic once called out James for sharing his thoughts on politics. The then L.A. Galaxy star wanted James to stick to playing sports. Obviously, LeBron had a befitting reply and clapped back at Ibra. But before this ‘feud,’ the two seemingly had a good relationship.

Following this epic tweet by Zlatan, James apparently reached out to the soccer star and even sent him a signed jersey. But what Ibrahimovic did next must have shocked the King as well.

Read the report by Marca below:

“LeBron James thoughtfully sent a copy of his jersey to Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a gift when Zlatan visited Los Angeles. Zlatan signed the jersey and sent it back to LeBron. Where does Zlatan’s oversized sense of self-importance come from?”

Zlatan has always been known for his quirky statements and having supreme self-confidence in himself. But even for Zlatan, this seemed like a tad too much.

