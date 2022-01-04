Leave Me Alone ~ Sophia Momodu Breaks Down as She Calls out Blogger and Trolls

Sophia Momodu has about had enough of the consistent bashing and trolling that is yet to cease after 6 long years.

The fashion entrepreneur who shares a daughter, Imade Adeleke with singer , Davido, took to her Instagram page to cry out to be left alone.

Sophia Momodu noted that she normally wouldn’t pay mind to things like this but she doesn’t want her daughter to grow to see not correcting erroneous news about her.

Sophia Momodu who was just on a trip to Ghana with her daughter, Davido’s second baby mama and her daughter too and posted cute clips of all of them getting along, revealed that she was getting dragged by a certain blogger who was spewing lies about what happened on the trip.

The mother of one noted that she did everything within her power to ensure that Imade saw her sister, Hailey during holiday and when getting tickets seemed like an issue, she fought and insisted.

Sophia went on to note that she has taken bashing for so long but this 2022, she is refusing to be silent. She also added that the only way for this particular blogger to her to her is through love even as she shared an emotional video where she broke down in tears.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...