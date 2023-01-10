Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Leather, Fishnets and Purple, Toolz Oniru-Demuren Makes A Style Statement

Toolz Oniru-Demuren has been switching up her personal style lately and we love to see it.

The media personality who has been experimenting a lot when it comes to her looks, made quite the statement with leather, fishnets and of course the colour purple.

Toolz served sultry goals on new photos she put up on her Instagram, wearing a an all black ensemble of leather mini-dress, fishnets and boots.

She added a pop of colour with her hair which was dyed purple, as he set the timeline on fire. See photos below.

 

News

Corruption: Immigration demotes 14 Officers, punishes 22 others

0
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has demoted 14 officers...
Politics

Tinubu: ‘Every Nigerian above 40 is sick’ – Orji Kalu

0
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Uzor Orji Kalu...
News

Edo Train Attack: Kidnappers demand N20m ransom for each passenger

0
Kidnappers of the passengers who were picked up while...
Politics

Atiku mocks Tinubu over Buhari’s Adamawa snub

0
The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has mocked the Presidential...

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

