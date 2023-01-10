Leather, Fishnets and Purple, Toolz Oniru-Demuren Makes A Style Statement

Toolz Oniru-Demuren has been switching up her personal style lately and we love to see it.

The media personality who has been experimenting a lot when it comes to her looks, made quite the statement with leather, fishnets and of course the colour purple.

Toolz served sultry goals on new photos she put up on her Instagram, wearing a an all black ensemble of leather mini-dress, fishnets and boots.

She added a pop of colour with her hair which was dyed purple, as he set the timeline on fire. See photos below.

