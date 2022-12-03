Lead Singer of Governor Nyesom Wike’s Band Lands in Hospital Following Ghastly Accident

The lead singer of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike’s band has landed in the hospital following a car accident.

Bamidele who performs at different functions concerning Governor Wike, survived the accident that left some other people dead.

Sharing photos of himself bleeding and receiving medical attention, Bamidele revealed that his car “somersaulted over 8 times into the bush from the road”.

He also disclosed that some people died in the accident. The singer wrote;

“He moves mountains And he cause walls to fall

By his power he performed miracles .

And am standing here only because He made away ….

Guys and families … SENSATIONAL BAMIDELE IS ALIVE TO GIVE GOD MORE ND MORE PRAISE FOR HIS MERCIES ENDURETH FOR EVER

“My bois that where with me are also Alife to join in the praise … glory to God who stood tall and said it’s not yet time … Amen .

“This is my vehicle that somersaulted over 8times into the bush from the road .

May the souls of the departed Rest in peace

“That had a head on coalition with us

The devil came so very late … Please debunk the rumours because I am alive .

IF GOD BE FOR ME,” he wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...