LCC bows, suspends resumption of toll collection at Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge

The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has postponed the resumption of toll collection at the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.

This was confirmed in a statement by LCC Managing-Director director, Yomi Omomuwasan, on Friday.

Omomuwasan noted that the company will announce a new date soon.

LCC had suspended operations at the tollgate after the shooting incident during the #EndSARS protest in October 2020.

Toll collection was to resume on April 17, following the reopening of the toll plaza on April 1.

However, LCC has now suspended tolling and claimed it is to give residents more time to register for electronic toll devices.

“As a responsible organisation, we must take full cognizance of everyone within the axis. Therefore, we want to continue with the ongoing engagements with our stakeholders.

“The preparatory operations to resume tolling on the Bridge have been smooth so far, and we are grateful to all the key stakeholders for their cooperation.

“The planned commencement of toll collection has now been postponed, allowing more of our customers to register for the electronic toll devices to enable seamless passages at the toll plaza,” the statement read.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...