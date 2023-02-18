Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Laziest player I ever met – Mikel shades former Chelsea star

Sports

Ex-Super Eagles star John Mikel Obi admits former Chelsea teammate Eden Hazard was among the most unprofessional players he played with.

Hazard is now facing the exit door at Real Madrid after three frustrating years in Spain.

Mikel Obi told Dubai Eye: “Everyone wants to join the starting eleven when the weekend comes and there is no place for you who think: ‘I do not want to train today’. The only player I saw doing it and who got away with it was Eden Hazard.

“He has never trained. The worst. The laziest football player I’ve ever seen in my life. But then came the weekend and he produced and was the match’s lyricist.

“I actually think that when you look at him now he has lost a lot of weight. But when he was in Chelsea … the night before a match after dinner he could sit there for half an hour eating rice pudding. He likes his food.

“Then he went to bed, woke up on a Saturday morning and was there, produced. We just let him do what he wanted.”

