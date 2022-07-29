Layton Speaks About His Music, His Education, Going to the Big Brother Naija House, and More

Laycon sat down for an extensive interview with Chude Jideonwo in which he talked about his career as an artist, the records he put out in 2012, solidifying his place in the industry with his EP in 2016, and his appearance in the Big Brother Naija house many years later.

“I have been releasing music since 2021,” he said, adding that he had to build up his background and knowledge of the industry while still in school. “I had spare time to do my music.”

Because of the tedious work of juggling creative arts and his schooling, his social life disappeared. However, he continued to make music and released his EP in 2016. “It helped shape me as an artist,” he said.

He said a lot more.

Watch the interview:

