Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Laycon’s Message to fans After Successful Show: “Tears of Joy Dey My Eyes This Morning”

Laycon is thankful.

The rapper has taken to his Twitter to thank fans who showed up for him yesterday at his first-ever concert.

He headlined his own first concert in Lagos last night, which turned out to be a massive success. And some of the stars who performed at the event included Teni, Joeboy, Blaqbonez, Ycee, Whitemoney, and many others.

Earlier today, fans took to social media to celebrate him. Now he has nothing but notes of thanks to them.

“Good morning Tears of Joy dey my eyes this morning. Thank you so so much for everything. Thank you guys so so much for everything. iCONsFEST was a blast You guys pulled up, showed up and made history with me. God bless you all. This is just the beginning,” he said.

See his posts:

