Laycon’s Message to fans After Successful Show: “Tears of Joy Dey My Eyes This Morning”

Laycon is thankful.

The rapper has taken to his Twitter to thank fans who showed up for him yesterday at his first-ever concert.

He headlined his own first concert in Lagos last night, which turned out to be a massive success. And some of the stars who performed at the event included Teni, Joeboy, Blaqbonez, Ycee, Whitemoney, and many others.

Earlier today, fans took to social media to celebrate him. Now he has nothing but notes of thanks to them.

“Good morning Tears of Joy dey my eyes this morning. Thank you so so much for everything. Thank you guys so so much for everything. iCONsFEST was a blast You guys pulled up, showed up and made history with me. God bless you all. This is just the beginning,” he said.

See his posts:

To every artist that came through for me, thank you for contributing to my growth, thank you for coming through and honoring me and mines. I’m so sorry everyone didn’t get to perform 😭😭😭. God will continue growing with everyone of us. — Laycon💡🐺 (@itsLaycon) December 29, 2021

iCONs iCONs iCONs, this is a forever thing. We are what we call ourselves, iCONs. Thank you for loving me, thank you for growing with me, thank you for always showing up. God will continue to give you unconditional blessings, joy and prosperity. 2022 – NEW DIMENSION — Laycon💡🐺 (@itsLaycon) December 29, 2021

To all the people behind the scene, thank you so much, the show promoters, the producers, the production team, the dancers, the camera crew, to everyone who made this happen… YOU ARE MY MOTIVATION !!! YOU MAKE US SUPER STARS !!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL. THANK YOU. — Laycon💡🐺 (@itsLaycon) December 29, 2021

To the sponsors, @theflutterwave @OrijinNigeria @vbankng @trovefinance God bless you. Thank you for believing in the LAYCON and the iCONs brand.

Thank you for making the iCONs FEST a blast !!!! — Laycon💡🐺 (@itsLaycon) December 29, 2021

Big shout out to everyone who came through for me… una plenty and God will come through for you, all the super star celebs, Hypemen, Djs, OAPs, Comedians, Influencers, Actors/Actresses. Thank you so so much. God will continue to bless you. I’m glad to have you guys in my corner. — Laycon💡🐺 (@itsLaycon) December 29, 2021

I thank everyone honestly. I am grateful and I’m excited about what is coming. ❤️❤️ — Laycon💡🐺 (@itsLaycon) December 29, 2021

