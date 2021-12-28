Tuesday, December 28, 2021
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Laycon Shares Lineup of Stars Who Will Perform at His Lagos Concert

Layton is very excited about headlining his own first concert in Lagos.

The rapper has taken to his Twitter to share the lineup of the stars who are billed to perform at the event, and they include the likes of Teni, Joeboy, Blaqbonez, Ycee, Whitemoney, and many others.

“From Unilag Hall Week Stages to Headlining my own concert. Today is the day,” he said about the much-anticipated event, and fans are super excited for him.

See the posts:

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: