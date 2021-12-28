Laycon Shares Lineup of Stars Who Will Perform at His Lagos Concert

Layton is very excited about headlining his own first concert in Lagos.

The rapper has taken to his Twitter to share the lineup of the stars who are billed to perform at the event, and they include the likes of Teni, Joeboy, Blaqbonez, Ycee, Whitemoney, and many others.

“From Unilag Hall Week Stages to Headlining my own concert. Today is the day,” he said about the much-anticipated event, and fans are super excited for him.

See the posts:

From Unilag Hall Week Stages to Headlining my own concert. Today is the day !!! — Laycon💡🐺 (@itsLaycon) December 28, 2021

Spot your fav, see you in a bit. Let’s turn up !!! pic.twitter.com/xflBQp6WTa — Laycon💡🐺 (@itsLaycon) December 28, 2021

