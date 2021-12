Winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba has announced December 17 for his Icons Fest concert.

The singer and rapper shared the news via his official Instagram account, revealing that this is a dream come true for him.

The event will hold at the Eko Convention Centre Eko and big brands like Flutterwave, V Bank, Orijin and Mentos have partnered with Laycon to make it a success.

