Lawmakers Move To Impeach Zamfara Deputy Governor Over Alleged Corruption

Lawmakers in the Zamfara State House of Assembly have begun the process to impeach the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr. Mahdi Gusau.

This followed the receipt of the notice of impeachment of the deputy governor, presented to the leadership of the Assembly.

The Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Musa Bawa, submitted the documents to the Speaker, Nasiru Mu’azu, on Friday at the Assembly Complex in Gusau, the state capital.

However, it cannot be immediately ascertained why the deputy speaker, who doubles as the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Account, took the action.

Channels Television gathered that members of the Assembly have accused the deputy governor of breach of the constitution, abuse of office, and financial fraud.

“I am presenting these documents to the speaker, Right Honourable Nasiru Mua’zu Magarya for the impeachment of the deputy governor of Zamfara State,” said Bawa in his presentation during a brief meeting at the office of the speaker.

While after receiving the documents, Mu’azu promised to study them after which the content would be made public.

He gave the assurance that the documents would be treated in accordance with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

“You are here in my office, Deputy Speaker and Chairman, House Committee on Public Account, and you have forwarded to me, the notice of impeachment of the deputy governor of Zamfara State, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau,” said Mu’azu.

“I receive it and I am assuring you that I will treat it according to the provision of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.”

The deputy governor and Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, have continually disagreed over several issues since the former switched political parties.

Matawalle, who became governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had in June last year announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While many had expected his deputy to follow in his footsteps, Gusau announced during a press briefing that he would remain in the PDP, pledging his loyalty to the main opposition party in the country.

He hinged his decision on counsel from his family and associates.

