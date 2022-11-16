Lawmaker drops dead after attending Tinubu’s campaign flag-off

Lawmaker representing Mushin constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, South West Nigeria Sobur Olawale, is dead.

Mr Olawale, better known as Omititi died in Jos, Plateau State, North Central Nigeria on Tuesday.

Olawale reportedly slumped during the APC rally in Plateau and was confirmed dead at the hospital where he was rushed to for attention. He died at the age of 60.

The APC had held a campaign inauguration in Plateau State for its presidential candidate and running mate, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday.

Neither the party nor Plateau State government has adduced a cause of death.

More to follow…

