Lawmaker, Akin Alabi Speaks on Importance of Education

Akin Alabi is not a fan of motivational speakers who go about telling people that there’s no need for school.

The lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency in Oyo State shared his thoughts on Twitter.

Akin Alabi noted that school is of utmost importance and though it’s all about tech ans coding in this day, most tech billionaires actually graduated from great schools.

He added that Elon Musk dropped out of a PhD program vans not high school and that Bill Gates was born to a rich mother which gave him an unfair advantage in life.





