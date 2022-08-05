Lawan frustrating all moves to impeach Buhari – Sen Fadahunsi

Francis Fadahunsi, the Senator representing Osun East, has insisted that the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, is frustrating the moves by the opposition parties in the upper chamber of the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fadahunsi, who is the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs and Excise, also threatened that the Senators will impeach Lawan first if he tries to stop them from impeaching Buhari.

He promised that the impeachment proceedings would start as soon as his colleagues resumed their current six-week annual vacation on Sept. 20.

Fadahunsi, who disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Abuja, on Wednesday, added that the majority of the senators across political parties had passed a vote of no confidence on Buhari due to his administration’s inability to address the worsening security situation in Nigeria.

According to him, “We have been talking and giving suggestions on how we could end the insecurity challenges facing the country, but the Head is hooked to the Villa. He has been frustrating all our moves to take drastic measures against the President.

“We have now made up our mind to strike now that the iron is still hot instead of wasting our time, cooperating with the Ahmad Lawan leadership while the nation is being destroyed by terrorists with no plan by the government to stop them. We won’t wait until we’re all killed.

“Those who voted for Buhari in 2015 thought he could contain the insecurity, being a former military general. Unfortunately, things are getting worse under his watch and he appears helpless. That’s why we resolved that if we come back on Sept. 20 and discover that the situation is still the same, with no appreciable steps taken, we’d impeach him.

“We will first impeach anyone who says we’ll not impeach Buhari. If anybody tries to block us here, whether the Senate President or anyone in the Senate, we’ll remove the person.”

Last week Wednesday, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, senators walked out of the red chamber during plenary after Lawan blocked moves to start the impeachment process against Buhari over the security situation in the country.

